Sanjeev Nanda on the Growing Trend of Swadeshi Luxury Weddings in India

Indian weddings have always been about grandeur, filled with traditions and rooted in culture. However, in recent times, the rise of Swadeshi weddings has reshaped the wedding industry. Before, high-profile Indian families planned destination weddings in Italy, Dubai, or Thailand to celebrate their weddings lavishly. But now couples are embracing the “Wed in India” concept, choosing Indian destinations like Goa, Udaipur, Kerala, or Jaipur to tie the knot. This transformation shows cultural pride as well as economic factors. Sanjeev Nanda , the hospitality expert, provides significant insights into why people are following this trend and how it is shaping the hospitality industry.

Why Swadeshi Weddings Are Rising

Various factors contribute to this shifting preference of moving luxury weddings to their homeland. Alongside the cultural pride in Indian heritage, couples are preferring forts, heritage places, and palaces with architecture that tells a unique story. Government campaigns also support this cultural revival, boosting Indian tourism. During an event in 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to Indian families to host weddings within the country rather than traveling overseas. It acted as a significant milestone in promoting this movement.

Cost-effectiveness is another major factor for families to host weddings in the serene hills of Uttarakhand, or the beaches of Goa, the palaces of Rajasthan to nature resorts of Kerala. It proves to be practical and cost-efficient than planning one abroad with a long guest list and traditional ceremonies that most families want. India offers top-notch infrastructure with heritage resorts, luxury hotels, and wedding planners, all of which can deliver experiences just like any other foreign destination.

Sanjeev Nanda states, “Nowadays, couples want weddings that blend tradition with luxury. India offers both stunning venues steeped in history and modern hospitality that ensures convenience without compromise.”

Impact on Luxury Hospitality

The increasing demand for domestic destination weddings has managed to create a ripple effect in the luxury hospitality industry. Heritage resorts in Rajasthan, premium hotel chains in Kerala, and boutique hotels in Goa have all witnessed growing demand. Many hotels even expanded their facilities, including bigger banquet halls, curated themed wedding packages, and personalized décor services, highlighting the cultural and regional experiences that encompass the local cuisines, special tours, and so on.

Sanjeev Nanda observes, “For hotels, weddings should not be treated as just events. They are opportunities to create immersive journeys for guests— whether through heritage-inspired décor, bespoke culinary experiences, or wellness rituals that complement the celebrations.”

This shift prompts hotels to remain competitive in a market where luxury is defined by innovation, opulence, and authenticity.

Business and Community Angle

Swadeshi weddings also fuel local places and their economies, which matter more than the glamour and glitter. Music, cuisine, design and floral arrangement, art, etc, are focused on the local and regional traditions, which give opportunities to the local workers who can get employment. For instance, a wedding in a Udaipur heritage palace offers job opportunities to hundreds of workers, from folk performers to local designers.

There is also a sustainability factor that comes with choosing domestic destinations over international ones. A lower carbon footprint that comes with less air travel often aligns with the preferences of eco-conscious and younger couples.

Sanjeev Nanda asserts, “Weddings are not just celebrations; they are also drivers of community-based tourism and cultural revival. Each wedding hosted in India directly supports local livelihoods and helps preserve traditions.”

Future of Swadeshi Luxury Weddings

India has managed to position itself as a popular destination for luxury weddings on a global scale. From Indian celebrities to global stars have chosen Indian destinations to get hitched. The unique combination of traditionality, culture, heritage, and hospitality attracts individuals from all over the world. The new Tier-II cities that offer rich heritage value, like Jodhpur, Varanasi, or Mysore, are newly emerging on the wedding map alongside the already-established ones.

Sanjeev Nanda believes this movement will reshape Indian hospitality in profound ways. “The future of luxury weddings lies in India’s ability to blend its cultural depth with world-class service. Hotels that adapt to this vision will not just host weddings, but create unforgettable legacies,” he concludes.