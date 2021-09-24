Sensex jumps 163 pts to end at a record high of 60,048; Nifty gains 30 pts to 17,853

Domestic equity markets scripted history, as S&P BSE Sensex crossed the 60,000-mark and closed above it for the first time on Friday, September 24, 2021.

The S&P BSE Sensex gained 163.11 points, or 0.27 per cent, to settle at 60,048.47. It scaled a new peak of 60,333 in the intraday deals. The Nifty 50 index gained 30.25 points or 0.17 per cent and closed at a fresh closing peak of 17,853.20. It scaled a new peak of 17,947.65 in the intraday deals.

The Nifty Bank rose 58.60 points, or 0.16 per cent, to close at 37,830.30. In the intraday, it touched a new high of 38,112.60, just 0.15 points away from its life high. It attained a life high of 38,112.75 on September 17, 2021.

The broader markets underperformed the Sensex with the S&P BSE MidCap declining 1.16 per cent and S&P BSE SmallCap slipping 0.30 per cent.

Sellers outnumbered the buyers. On the BSE, 1341 shares rose and 1922 shares fell. On the Nifty 50 index at the NSE, 20 shares advanced and 30 shares declined. The top five gainers on Nifty were Asian Paints (up 3.74 per cent), Eicher Motors (up 3.08 per cent), Mahindra & Mahindra (up 2.97 per cent), HCL Technologies (up 2.37 per cent) and Bharti Airtel (up 2.22 per cent). The top five losers were Tata Steel (down 3.92 per cent), JSW Steel (down 2.58 per cent), SBI (down 2.03 per cent), Divi's Laboratories (down 2 per cent) and Shree Cement (down 1.97 per cent).

COVID-19 update

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide were at 23,06,19,562 with 47,29,061 deaths. India reported 3,00,162 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 446,368 deaths, data showed.

Economy

The Centre has notified Production Linked Incentive Scheme (PLI) for automobile and auto components. The scheme will be implemented over a period of five years starting from the financial year 2022 to 2023. It is estimated that the scheme will help create additional employment of over 7.5 lakh jobs in the auto sector.

It will also attract fresh investments of over Rs 42,500 crore in five years. The government has recently approved the PLI Scheme for the automobile and auto component industry.

The incentive structure will encourage the industry to make fresh investments for the indigenous global supply chain of advanced automotive technology products. This scheme will help in increasing India's share in the global automotive trade.