Sensex settles 880 pts lower as India-Pak tensions escalate

New Delhi: Indian equity indices Sensex and Nifty dropped sharply on Friday after the army reported multiple overnight drone and munition attacks by Pakistani forces along the western border, fuelling concerns of further escalation between the two nuclear-armed nations.

The Sensex fell 880 points to 79,454, while the Nifty managed to hold above 24,000. Broader markets declined and volatility spiked as geopolitical worries gripped investors.

