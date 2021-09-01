September 1: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Amid profit booking in metal and IT stocks among others, the domestic equity markets closed in red on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex fell 214.18 points or 0.37 per cent to close at 57,338.21. The Nifty 50 dropped 55.95 points or 0.33 per cent to end at 17,076.25. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index today.

Check out the top ten gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low Asian Paints 3300.5 3.1 3230.05 3333 3215 Tata Motors 294.65 2.56 289 297.4 287.3 SBI Life 1214.4 1.87 1189 1222.8 1183.9 Nestle India 19805 1.73 19746.8 19890 19552.1 Axis Bank 798.4 1.51 798.1 819 795.4 Titan 1943.95 1.16 1925.2 1953.95 1915 Dr Reddy's 4758.4 1.16 4739 4784.45 4687 BPCL 476.9 1.11 473.25 479.4 472.2 UPL 748.8 1.02 745.15 752.5 739.8 Larsen & Turbo 1688.15 0.95 1672.25 1718 1672.2

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low Mahindra & Mahindra 769.8 -2.96 793.3 802.5 768.9 Cipla 921.9 -2.73 949 954.9 920 Tata Steel 1410.95 -2.71 1451.25 1455.5 1407 Hindalco 458 -2.2 474 474 455.05 Bajaj Finserv 16788 -2.1 17166.45 17263.5 16740.15 TCS 3715 -1.89 3796 3816.7 3707 HDFC 2746.2 -1.87 2790 2796.95 2736.6 Infosys 1677.05 -1.72 1709.5 1709.5 1673.15 JSW Steel 677.3 -1.5 688 689 675 HCL Technologies 1165 -1.46 1190 1190.5 1161.75





