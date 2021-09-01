September 1: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
- The S&P BSE Sensex fell 214.18 points or 0.37 per cent to close at 57,338.21.
- The Nifty 50 dropped 55.95 points or 0.33 per cent to end at 17,076.25.
Amid profit booking in metal and IT stocks among others, the domestic equity markets closed in red on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex fell 214.18 points or 0.37 per cent to close at 57,338.21. The Nifty 50 dropped 55.95 points or 0.33 per cent to end at 17,076.25. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index today.
Check out the top ten gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Asian Paints
|3300.5
|3.1
|3230.05
|3333
|3215
|Tata Motors
|294.65
|2.56
|289
|297.4
|287.3
|SBI Life
|1214.4
|1.87
|1189
|1222.8
|1183.9
|Nestle India
|19805
|1.73
|19746.8
|19890
|19552.1
|Axis Bank
|798.4
|1.51
|798.1
|819
|795.4
|Titan
|1943.95
|1.16
|1925.2
|1953.95
|1915
|Dr Reddy's
|4758.4
|1.16
|4739
|4784.45
|4687
|BPCL
|476.9
|1.11
|473.25
|479.4
|472.2
|UPL
|748.8
|1.02
|745.15
|752.5
|739.8
|Larsen & Turbo
|1688.15
|0.95
|1672.25
|1718
|1672.2
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|769.8
|-2.96
|793.3
|802.5
|768.9
|Cipla
|921.9
|-2.73
|949
|954.9
|920
|Tata Steel
|1410.95
|-2.71
|1451.25
|1455.5
|1407
|Hindalco
|458
|-2.2
|474
|474
|455.05
|Bajaj Finserv
|16788
|-2.1
|17166.45
|17263.5
|16740.15
|TCS
|3715
|-1.89
|3796
|3816.7
|3707
|HDFC
|2746.2
|-1.87
|2790
|2796.95
|2736.6
|Infosys
|1677.05
|-1.72
|1709.5
|1709.5
|1673.15
|JSW Steel
|677.3
|-1.5
|688
|689
|675
|HCL Technologies
|1165
|-1.46
|1190
|1190.5
|1161.75
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story