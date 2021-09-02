September 2: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
Equity markets gained momentum on Thursday, September 2, 2021, after taking a short pause yesterday and closed around one per cent higher. The S&P BSE Sensex gained 514.33 points or 0.90 points to shut at 57,852.54. The Nifty 50 index rose 157.90 points or 0.92 per cent to settle at 17,234.15. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and eight losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top ten gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Shree Cement
|30180
|5.98
|28550
|30514.85
|28480
|HDFC Life
|760
|5.77
|722.45
|775.65
|720
|Cipla
|955
|3.48
|927
|960
|923.4
|TCS
|3827.9
|3.04
|3734
|3859.15
|3722
|Hindustan Unilever
|2801.1
|2.5
|2748
|2810
|2730.15
|Kotak Bank
|1788.4
|2.39
|1752
|1788.4
|1744
|UltraTech Cement
|7940
|2.23
|7804.8
|7993.95
|7761.05
|Nestle India
|20242
|2.09
|19874
|20290
|19761
|Britannia
|4098.85
|2.08
|4015
|4104
|4002.05
|SBI Life
|1245.15
|2.02
|1229.8
|1250
|1224.2
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|755
|-1.94
|772.85
|774.15
|750
|ONGC
|118.6
|-0.92
|118.9
|120.15
|118
|Bajaj Auto
|3726
|-0.86
|3789
|3789
|3717
|Divi's Laboratories
|5163
|-0.76
|5214.95
|5244.2
|5153.2
|Tata Motors
|293.05
|-0.75
|295.25
|296.3
|291.7
|IOC
|110
|-0.68
|109.8
|110.35
|109
|Bajaj Finserv
|16710
|-0.45
|16865
|16900
|16610
|Hindalco
|456.2
|-0.41
|460.05
|465
|455.7
|Hero MotoCorp
|2731
|-0.36
|2725
|2738.85
|2702.6
|Bajaj Finance
|7502
|-0.23
|7500
|7586.4
|7445.05
