September 2: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Equity markets gained momentum on Thursday, September 2, 2021, after taking a short pause yesterday and closed around one per cent higher. The S&P BSE Sensex gained 514.33 points or 0.90 points to shut at 57,852.54. The Nifty 50 index rose 157.90 points or 0.92 per cent to settle at 17,234.15. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and eight losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top ten gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low Shree Cement 30180 5.98 28550 30514.85 28480 HDFC Life 760 5.77 722.45 775.65 720 Cipla 955 3.48 927 960 923.4 TCS 3827.9 3.04 3734 3859.15 3722 Hindustan Unilever 2801.1 2.5 2748 2810 2730.15 Kotak Bank 1788.4 2.39 1752 1788.4 1744 UltraTech Cement 7940 2.23 7804.8 7993.95 7761.05 Nestle India 20242 2.09 19874 20290 19761 Britannia 4098.85 2.08 4015 4104 4002.05 SBI Life 1245.15 2.02 1229.8 1250 1224.2

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low Mahindra & Mahindra 755 -1.94 772.85 774.15 750 ONGC 118.6 -0.92 118.9 120.15 118 Bajaj Auto 3726 -0.86 3789 3789 3717 Divi's Laboratories 5163 -0.76 5214.95 5244.2 5153.2 Tata Motors 293.05 -0.75 295.25 296.3 291.7 IOC 110 -0.68 109.8 110.35 109 Bajaj Finserv 16710 -0.45 16865 16900 16610 Hindalco 456.2 -0.41 460.05 465 455.7 Hero MotoCorp 2731 -0.36 2725 2738.85 2702.6 Bajaj Finance 7502 -0.23 7500 7586.4 7445.05



