September 20: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Domestic equity markets closed in red for the second day on Monday, September 20, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex fell 524.96 points or 0.89 per cent to end at 58,490.93 while the Nifty 50 index closed 188.25 points or 1.07 per cent lower at 17,396.90. Just seven stocks rose on the Nifty 50 index today and 43 stocks declined. Here is the list of the seven gainers and 10 top losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the seven gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low Hindustan Unilever 2800.6 2.88 2720 2809 2710.05 Bajaj Finserv 17018.6 1.06 16775.05 17334 16700.1 ITC 232.95 0.78 231 239.35 230.25 Nestle India 20320 0.72 20125 20386 20101 HCL Technologies 1270.4 0.56 1258 1298.8 1250 Britannia 4068.05 0.4 4035 4115 4000 Reliance 2391.85 0.05 2372.1 2418.35 2370

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low Tata Steel 1247.35 -10 1350 1351.9 1247.35 JSW Steel 629.85 -7.69 669.9 669.9 628.1 Hindalco 444 -6.14 462 464 442.4 UPL 702.9 -5.31 738 738 701 BPCL 419.5 -3.84 431.05 433.65 418.95 State Bank of India 436.9 -3.79 449.4 453.5 435.65 IndusInd Bank 1089 -3.63 1115 1132.4 1084.6 Tata Motors 297.8 -3.5 304.9 310.25 297.3 Eicher Motors 2804.25 -3.25 2856.1 2858.55 2756.65 HDFC 2742 -2.96 2795.3 2808.65 2733



