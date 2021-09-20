September 20: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
- The S&P BSE Sensex fell 524.96 points or 0.89 per cent to end at 58,490.93 while the Nifty 50 index closed 188.25 points or 1.07 per cent lower at 17,396.90.
- Just seven stocks rose on the Nifty 50 index today and 43 stocks declined.
Domestic equity markets closed in red for the second day on Monday, September 20, 2021. The S&P BSE Sensex fell 524.96 points or 0.89 per cent to end at 58,490.93 while the Nifty 50 index closed 188.25 points or 1.07 per cent lower at 17,396.90. Just seven stocks rose on the Nifty 50 index today and 43 stocks declined. Here is the list of the seven gainers and 10 top losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the seven gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Hindustan Unilever
|2800.6
|2.88
|2720
|2809
|2710.05
|Bajaj Finserv
|17018.6
|1.06
|16775.05
|17334
|16700.1
|ITC
|232.95
|0.78
|231
|239.35
|230.25
|Nestle India
|20320
|0.72
|20125
|20386
|20101
|HCL Technologies
|1270.4
|0.56
|1258
|1298.8
|1250
|Britannia
|4068.05
|0.4
|4035
|4115
|4000
|Reliance
|2391.85
|0.05
|2372.1
|2418.35
|2370
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Tata Steel
|1247.35
|-10
|1350
|1351.9
|1247.35
|JSW Steel
|629.85
|-7.69
|669.9
|669.9
|628.1
|Hindalco
|444
|-6.14
|462
|464
|442.4
|UPL
|702.9
|-5.31
|738
|738
|701
|BPCL
|419.5
|-3.84
|431.05
|433.65
|418.95
|State Bank of India
|436.9
|-3.79
|449.4
|453.5
|435.65
|IndusInd Bank
|1089
|-3.63
|1115
|1132.4
|1084.6
|Tata Motors
|297.8
|-3.5
|304.9
|310.25
|297.3
|Eicher Motors
|2804.25
|-3.25
|2856.1
|2858.55
|2756.65
|HDFC
|2742
|-2.96
|2795.3
|2808.65
|2733
