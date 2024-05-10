Basava Jayanti celebrations grandly held in Gadwal district

Gadwal : The Nadigadda people grandly celebrated Basava Jayanti, who was The great philosopher, poet, social reformer and statesman in Karnataka, Basaveswar also known as 'Basavanna' birthday has been celebrated in a grandeur.





Basavanna was born on Chaitra sudha tritiya in 1113 CE in Basavana bage vadi whose life teachings are Centre to the Lingayat sect of Hinduism.



He displayed exceptional intelligence and spiritual curiosity from young age .His father was a high ranking government officer. Basavanna has received good education in Sanskrit scriptures and other subjects.





Encounter with Ishta linga:



One of the povital movment in Basavanna's life was his encounter with the wandering Shiva ascetic named Ista linga ,he gave Basavanna a linga ,a symbol of lord Shiva,and instructed him to wear it around his neck.This event had a profound impact on Basavanna' s spiritual journey.

He had revolutionized the Lingayat sect by promoting the concept of " Kayaka ve kailasa " means work is worship.And "Dasoha" means the service.He emphasized that devotion to God could be expressed through honest work and self less service to society.This idea challenged the traditional cast system and promoted social equality.

Establishment of Anubhava mantapa; He founded the Anubhava mantapa (hall of experience),a foram for spiritual and philosophical discussions .It welcomed people from all backgrounds including out casts women, breaking Societal Barrios.

Vachanas (Verbal Proses) : Basavanna's teachings encapsulated in Vachanas a form of rhythmic proses filled with devotion , Social commentary and philosophical insights.His Vachanas are revered for their simplicity, depth and universal appeal.

Social reforms: He was a strong advocate for social justice,he opposed discrimination based on cast and gender.He had also encouraged widow marriage re marriage and promoted education for all . irrespective of their background.

Political influence: Basavanna's influence extended beyond spiritual and social realms.He served as a minister in the court of Bijjala II of Kalachuri dynasity.His policies aimed at good governance , accountability and justice.

Legacy ; His legacy continues to inspire millions.His teachings on social equality ,ethical governance and spiritual devotion remain relevant.He is revered as a saint , philosopher and visionary whose ideas transcended his time and continue to shape society.