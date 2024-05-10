College admissions in India has witnessed significant transformations over the years, with a shifting emphasis on various criteria for evaluating prospective students. The most recent chapter in this transformation is the adoption of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) by most universities, including in Delhi. According to news reports , more than 200 universities have registered for CUET scores and will be participating in CUET UG 2024. Amidst these changes, the question arises: are Class 12 board exams still relevant for securing admission to colleges and universities? The answer, unequivocally, is yes. Despite the introduction of alternative entrance exams and changes in admission processes, Class 12 board exam results continue to hold significant importance in the college admission journey.

The Importance of Class 12 Boards in College Admissions

Institutions such as the prestigious Delhi University (DU) serve as prime examples of the enduring relevance of Class 12 board exams in the admission process. While the CUET (UG) examination has emerged as a common entrance test for undergraduate courses, DU still considers Class 12 marks as a vital factor, especially in scenarios where multiple candidates achieve the same CUET score. This practice underscores the enduring value of Class 12 board results as a tie-breaker, ensuring fairness and transparency in the admission process.

The evolution of admission criteria does not imply a diminishing significance of Class 12 board exams; rather, it reflects a holistic approach to evaluating students’ academic aptitude and potential. In the current landscape, securing a good score in the Class 12 board exams serves as a foundational element, complementing a candidate’s performance in entrance tests like the CUET (UG). It is not merely about meeting minimum eligibility criteria but also about demonstrating academic excellence and competence.

Importance of board scores in higher education

The relevance of Class 12 board exams extends beyond undergraduate admissions, encompassing post-graduate admissions as well.

Institutes often seek class XII scores as part of their admission criteria for post-graduate programs, highlighting the enduring importance of these board exams in higher education pursuits. While the introduction of alternative entrance exams may have alleviated some of the pressure associated with Class 12 board exams, the scores themselves have not been rendered redundant. Instead, they continue to serve as a benchmark for academic achievement and a crucial component of the holistic evaluation process employed by universities and colleges. The enduring relevance of Class 12 board exams underscores the need for students to prioritize their academic performance in these crucial examinations. A good score not only enhances one’s prospects of securing admission to prestigious institutions but also reflects dedication, diligence, and academic proficiency. In conclusion, Class 12 board exams remain an integral part of the college admissions landscape, serving as a cornerstone of academic evaluation and a key determinant of admission outcomes. As students navigate the complex terrain of higher education admissions, achieving excellence in these board exams remains paramount, ensuring a solid foundation for future academic endeavors.

(The author is Product Head – Under Graduate Programmes, Career Launcher)