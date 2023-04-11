  • Menu
Servotech Power Systems' new Sr VP-Operations

B Tripati Patro
B Tripati Patro 

Servotech Power Systems Ltd, a leading player in the solar, EV charging and green power solutions space, announced the appointment of B Tripati Patro as Senior Vice President - Operations.

His appointment is one of the strategic steps that will help the company to achieve new benchmarks. Patro will be leading all the operations of the Servotech's manufacturing plant at Sonipat. Also, mentor staff members, ensure customer service performance, lead a cohesive team of senior managers in operations with consistent employee engagement across levels.

He comprehends 33 years of rich experience across the solar and power industry in sales, servicing, manufacturing, plant operations, training, quality assurance, integrated management systems and greenfield projects.

