Shamsunder takes charge as ZM of LIC South Central Zone

K Shamsunder has taken charge as Zonal Manager, LIC of India, South Central Zone on Tuesday. He holds Bachelor's Degree in Science. Besides being a Fellow from Insurance Institute of India, he holds Diploma in Health Insurance, Compliance Governance & Risk Management and Medical Underwriting. He has spearheaded two divisions – Secunderabad and Jorhat as Senior Divisional Manager.





Prior to taking over to this position, Shamsunder worked as Director, Zonal Training Centre, Hyderabad. He also held the position of Executive Director (Corporate Communications), Mumbai. In his career spanning over 35 years, he has handled various marketing and administrative assignments. He has exposure in global insurance market as he worked as General Manager, LIC Bahrain from 2010 to 2013.





He has successfully led marketing activities of South Central Zone as Regional Manager (Marketing). His diverse work experience includes assignments as Faculty Member at National Insurance Academy, Pune, Regional Manager (B & AC) in South Central Zone and Western Zone.











