Skoda Auto Volkswagen India starts Virtus exports to global markets

Hyderabad: Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd (SAVWIPL), which manages the India region for the five Volkswagen Group brands – Škoda, Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, and Lamborghini, has expanded its exports of India-built Volkswagen Virtus cars from India to international markets. The first shipment of 3,000 Volkswagen Virtus cars is being sent to Mexico from the port of Mumbai. Volkswagen Taigun was the first in a range of vehicles built on the MQB-A0-IN, a low-cost variation of the A0 platform for the domestic market, to be exported from India.

Piyush Arora, MD of SAVWIPL said, "We are marching aggressively on our path to growth, and the ramp-up of our exports is another significant stride in this direction. We are closer to realising our aim of making India an export hub for the VW Group globally, which is a significant pillar of our India strategy."

SAVWIPL launched its export programme in 2011 with 6,256 units of the India-built Volkswagen Vento for the South African market. Since then, the company's export market has continued to grow incrementally, broadening the Group's 'Made in India' presence to 44 countries.

By June 2022, the Group had exported over 550,000 cars, with Mexico being the largest export market for SAVWIPL followed by South Africa and Central American countries (Columbia, Ecuador, Argentina), and ASEAN countries.