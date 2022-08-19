Sobha recognised as India's top realty brand

Hyderabad: Sobha, one of India's most credible and admired real estate brands, has been recognised by Track2Realty's BrandXReport 2021-22 as the Top National Realty Brand for the sixth time across asset class in India as a part of an annual study conducted.

In the 10th edition of the BrandXReport 2021-22, Sobha came on top in some of the distinguished categories including National across asset class, South India across asset class, Super Luxury, Brand Disruption, Public Perception, and Residential Segment that goes on to display customers' continued trust and confidence in Sobha. It reflects the relentless passion of the people at Sobha that ensure every product embodies the brand's ethos.

Ravi PNC Menon, Chairman, Sobha Ltd observes, "This recognition is a reflection of the confidence and conviction customers show in Sobha projects. Our products across asset class speak one language, that of international quality and timely delivery that has stood the test of time."

Sobha's efforts to provide world-class quality through better engineering and design are a strong differentiator – experienced by customers across all asset class. The quality that SOBHA has set as a standard across its offering has been widely acknowledged by discerning customers in India and overseas.

Jagadish Nangineni, MD, Sobha Ltd, said: "We are delighted to have won this recognition, which is based on how customers feel and experience true quality. To receive customer validation is the best form of recognition and truly inspires us to redefine industry standards."

Given how much the real estate landscape has changed since the pandemic, the industry went through a tectonic shift that saw proptech take centre stage aiding realtors and customers alike. Both the real estate players and customers embraced technology at all levels of construction & execution and customer engagement that reaped great results.

Right from virtual site visits to documentation and planning to designing, proptech made it seamless and transparent that further boosted industry prospects. About Sobha Limited Founded in 1995, SOBHA Limited is one of the fastest growing and backward integrated real estate brands in the country.

The Sobha DNA hinges on customer-centricity built on a foundation of strong values of trust and transparency. The unwavering commitment to continually raising and bettering quality standards through relentless execution and technology adaptation has helped deliver over 120 million sft of developable area across residential, commercial, and contractual projects.