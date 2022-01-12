Soch opens its 1st store in Tirupati

Hyderabad: Soch, India's favorite women's ethnic wear brand has opened its first store in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. The store is spread across a spacious 1000 sq ft housing Soch's latest collections. The collection has a wide range of colours from light to darker hues. Soch already has its presence in AP in 6 other cities. The merchandise is selected based on the local markets and trends.

The collection at the store is diverse, versatile and cutting edge and aims to bring the newest trends. Vinay Chatlani, Executive Director & CEO, Soch Apparels said: "We are overjoyed to announce the opening of our first store in the rich historical and cultural city of Tirupati. The love and response we have been getting from our customers in Andhra Pradesh has been great.

