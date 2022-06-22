SoftBank Group CEO quits in just 5 mths

Tokyo: In a surprise move, French businessman Michel Combes, who joined as SoftBank Group International CEO in January this year, has resigned, the company announced on Wednesday.

Alex Clavel, currently Managing Partner at SoftBank Group International, is replacing Combos from June 30. According to the company, Combes has decided to leave SoftBank to pursue new opportunities.

"I am confident that Clavel's experience - combined with the strong SoftBank team around him - will serve us well as we continue our journey as Vision Capitalists," said Masayoshi Son, Chairman and CEO of SoftBank Group.

Combes' departure comes as several SoftBank employees have exited the company in recent months as the company's global operations shrink.