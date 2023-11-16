Live
- Land-for-job case: Delhi court extends ED custody of AK Infosystems promoter Amit Katyal
- SoftBank reportedly selling stake worth $150 mn in logistics firm Delhivery
- Modi won't get majority in 2024 polls, says KCR
- India Confirms Appeal Process For Death Sentence Of Eight Former Indian Navy Personnel Underway In Qatar
- A one-day workshop for IKS-NEP on November 18
- Mutual fund holdings beyond top 500 stocks spike to 2018 highs
- History of International Student’s Day
- Balancing technology and education
- GITAM to host 'Merry Mixing' competition for students on Nov 24
- Expansion work for Bagdogra Airport to start after Christmas
Just In
SoftBank reportedly selling stake worth $150 mn in logistics firm Delhivery
Japanese investment giant SoftBank is going to sell its stake worth $150 million in logistics firm Delhivery, media reported on Thursday.
New Delhi: Japanese investment giant SoftBank is going to sell its stake worth $150 million in logistics firm Delhivery, media reported on Thursday.
According to Moneycontrol, citing sources, SoftBank is likely to sell the shares which equates to a around 4 per cent stake in Delhivery, via a block deal.
SoftBank and Delhivery did not immediately comment on the report.
SoftBank, via its subsidiary Svf Doorbell (Cayman), has a 14.6 per cent stake in the logistics firm.
"Softbank is looking to sell around 4 percent stake in Delhivery via the block deal route. The deal size is around $150 million," the report said, citing sources.
Logistics services provider Delhivery's net loss in the September quarter (Q3) of the current financial year was more than halved to Rs 103 crore, while revenue increased by 8 per cent to Rs 1,942 crore, despite higher inflation and fund crunch.
The company reported a loss of Rs 254 crore and revenue of Rs 1,796 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.
Last month, nearly 9.28 crore equity shares of online food delivery platform Zomato worth Rs 1,040 crore were offloaded on Friday in a bulk deal, likely by SoftBank. SoftBank, via its affiliate SVF Growth (Singapore) Pte, likely sold 1.09 per cent stake in Zomato in the bulk deal. Shares exchanged hands at an average price of Rs 111.20. SoftBank held a 2.17 per cent stake in Zomato (by September 2023 quarter).