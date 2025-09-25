  • Menu
SolarWorld Energy IPO 2025: Subscribed 8x, Listing Expected at ₹407

SolarWorld Energy Solutions IPO sees huge demand, subscribed nearly 8 times. Grey market price ₹56/share hints 16% listing premium. Allotment on Sep 26, listing on Sep 30.

SolarWorld Energy Solutions IPO is very popular on its last subscription day. It is already subscribed almost 8 times, with retail and non-institutional investors showing high demand.

Grey Market:

The grey market price is ₹56 per share, which means the stock may list around ₹407, about 16% higher than the IPO price.

IPO Details:

The IPO will raise ₹490 crore, mostly for the Pandhurana Project and company needs. Retail investors can apply for a minimum of 42 shares, costing around ₹14,742. Allotment is expected on September 26, and listing on September 30.

Experts recommend applying because the company is strong in projects and innovation. But there are risks like competition, high receivables, and vendor dependence. Investors should weigh the potential gains and risks.

