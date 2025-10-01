SPACES Launches “Your Space, Your Comfort” Campaign Celebrating the Joy of Coming Home

Capturing intimate and relatable experiences, “Your Space, Your Comfort”, celebrates the everyday rituals that make home the ultimate sanctuary. Whether it is sinking into familiar sheets after a long day or unwinding with your partner, in a soft, cozy bathrobe after a celebration – the campaign aims to highlight the small, intimate moments that feel deeply personal yet universal, perfectly embodying the brand’s positioning of Your Space, Your Comfort.

Speaking about the campaign, Dipali Goenka, MD & CEO, Welspun Living, “At Welspun Living, our brand ethos is to create products that seamlessly weave into people’s lives. SPACES has always stood for comfort that is both personal and thoughtful. With this campaign, we reaffirm our commitment to purposeful design with purpose where innovation, aesthetics, and human connection come together to transform every home into a sanctuary.”

Commenting on it further, Ruchika Arora, Business Head and Sr. VP – Special Projects at SPACES, said: “There’s an irreplaceable feeling of comfort that comes from being in your own space, surrounded by the things that truly understand you. At SPACES, we design every product with this intimate connection in mind. Our ‘Your Space Your Comfort’ campaign captures exactly what we’ve always believed: that the best feeling in the world is coming home to Your Space, Your Comfort.”

Talking about the film, Yash Kulshresth, Co-Founder & CCO, ^ a t o m network, said: “In a category dominated by staged homes and star power, we decided to do something far more honest. Comfort is personal, sometimes messy, sometimes minimal, always yours. With this campaign, we’re celebrating the feeling of coming home after work, vacations, or just a busy day. Those little pauses, cravings, and rituals are what truly make a space feel like home.”

The brand has released the ad film on its social channels and will amplify it across digital, cinema, print, and Out-of-Home (OOH) platforms to communicate the feeling associated with its products to its target audience.