Stocks To Watch: Bajaj Auto, Laurus Labs to Dr Reddy’s 

Stocks to watch in trade in today's session

IndiaMART InterMESH Limited: Reported 26 per cent YoY rise in consolidated profit at Rs 56 crore for the quarter ended March 2021 as compared to Rs 44 crore posted in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations grew 6 per cent to Rs 180 crore in Q4FY21 from Rs 170 crore posted in Q4FY20.

Rain Industries: Reported a 93.64 per cent YoY increase in net profit at Rs 206.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 as against Rs 106.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2020. Revenue from operations grew 3.80 per cent to Rs 3,007.74 crore as against Rs 2,897.65 crore posted last year.



Bajaj Auto: Reported a 1.7 per cent YoY rise in profit at Rs 1,332 crore for the quarter ended March 2021 as compared to a profit of Rs 1,310 crore posted last year in the same quarter. The revenues grew 26.1 per cent to Rs 8,596 crore as compared to Rs 6,819 crore posted last year. Besides, Rahul Bajaj resigns as Chairman.



Mahindra CIE: Reported 82.6 per cent YoY drop in profit at Rs 10.9 crore for the quarter ended March 2021 as compared to a profit of Rs 62.6 crore posted last year in the same quarter. Revenue grew 31.7 per cent to Rs 2,189.4 crore as compared to Rs 1,662.7 crore posted last year.



HUL: Reported 41.1 per cent YoY rise in profit at Rs 2,143 crore for the quarter ended March 2021 as compared to Rs 1,519 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenues grew 34.6% to Rs 12,132 crore as compared to Rs 9,011 crore for the same quarter last year.



INOX Leisure: Multiplex chain operator Inox Leisure has reported a consolidated loss of Rs 93.69 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the film exhibition business. The company had posted a loss of Rs 82.15 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago.



Laurus Labs: Reported 170 per cent YoY rise in consolidated profit at Rs 297 crore for the quarter ended March 2021 as compared to Rs 110 crore posted in the same quarter of last financial year.



Hero MotoCorp: The world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has launched a Virtual Showroom feature to provide an Immersive Digital Buying Experience to customers.



Dr Reddy's: Dr. Reddy''s Laboratories has announced the launch of Albendazole Tablets, USP in the U.S. Market.

