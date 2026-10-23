STPI opens new incubation facility in Dehradun to boost Uttarakhand's startup ecosystem

New Delhi: The Central government's Software Technology Parks of India inaugurated a new incubation facility at IT Park, Sahastradhara Road, Dehradun, to strengthen the state’s IT/ITeS ecosystem by providing modern infrastructure for startups and technology companies, a statement said on Friday.

The new facility aims to strengthen the state’s IT/ITeS ecosystem by providing modern infrastructure to technology companies and startups, while fostering innovation, entrepreneurship, product development and employment generation.

The facility has been designed to provide a conducive working environment for technology enterprises, enabling collaboration, business development and growth.

Jitin Prasada, MoS, Electronics and Information Technology and Commerce & Industry said that the facility will provide a vibrant environment where startups and technology enterprises can collaborate, exchange ideas and develop innovative solutions.

With Uttarakhand already having more than 1,700 recognised startups, such initiatives can further strengthen the state’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

The minister said technological self-reliance is essential in an increasingly interconnected world, to ensure that the country is not dependent on external sources for critical technologies such as semiconductors.

"The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated how chip shortages can disrupt entire industries, underscoring the importance of building domestic manufacturing capabilities," Prasada said.

"Our focus on strengthening the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing ecosystem is aimed at securing India’s technological future while continuing to engage with the world and adopt global best practices,” he added.

“The new STPI incubation facility is a major addition to Uttarakhand’s technology ecosystem, offering young entrepreneurs the infrastructure and support including initiatives like the Centre of Entrepreneurship to convert their expertise into successful businesses," said Pankaj Pandey, IT Secretary, Uttarakhand.

These combined efforts strengthen the state’s digital footprint, encourage innovation, and unlock new opportunities for Uttarakhand’s youth, Pandey said.



