Strengthening electronics manufacturing leadership as electronica India & productronica India flag Off Bharat Electronics Yatra

Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a key hub for electronics manufacturing. Reinforcing its position as one of India’s fastest-growing electronics manufacturing destinations, Shri Sunil Kumar Sharma, Hon’ble Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Government of Uttar Pradesh, flagged-off of the Bharat Electronics Yatra, a nationwide industry and buyer outreach initiative envisioned by electronica India and productronica India, organised by Messe Muenchen India.

Shri Sunil Kumar Sharma, Hon’ble Minister for IT & Electronics, Government of Uttar Pradesh stated, “Uttar Pradesh is committed to building a strong and future-ready electronics manufacturing ecosystem. Platforms that bring together government, industry and market demand play a critical role in accelerating investments and strengthening regional manufacturing capabilities. Our support to the Bharat Electronics Yatra reflects the state’s focus on positioning Uttar Pradesh as a leading electronics manufacturing destination.”

Bhupinder Singh, President IMEA, Messe Muenchen and CEO, Messe Muenchen India: “electronica India and productronica India have evolved into platforms that reflect the real contours of India’s electronics growth story. The Bharat Electronics Yatra enables direct engagement with regional buyers and manufacturers, ensuring that the 2026 editions are aligned with on-ground demand, policy priorities and industry expectations.”

The flag-off underlined the state government’s strong commitment to strengthening electronics manufacturing, supply chains and regional industry participation, supporting the industry through progressive policies, robust industrial infrastructure, creating electronics manufacturing clusters and focused efforts to attract investments across the value chain.

Uttar Pradesh is the ‘Host State’ for the April 2026 edition of electronica India and productronica India at India Expo Mart (IEML), Greater Noida from April 08–10, and this edition is planned on an expanded scale and has already seen strong industry response, with over 300 exhibitors confirmed.