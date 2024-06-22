  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Stubborn food prices slowing inflation drop

Stubborn food prices slowing inflation drop
x
Highlights

Mumbai: Stubborn food prices are responsible for slow pace of decline in overall retail inflation, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta...

Mumbai: Stubborn food prices are responsible for slow pace of decline in overall retail inflation, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said while voting for status in policy rates earlier this month, showed MPC minutes released on Friday.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted 4:2 in favour of retaining the benchmark interest rate (repo) at 6.25 per cent for the eighth time in a row. Headline CPI inflation is moderating, but at a very slow pace and the last mile of disinflation is turning out to be gradual and protracted, Das said in the meeting, as per the minutes.

"Food inflation is the main factor behind the grudgingly slow pace of disinflation. Recurring and overlapping supply-side shocks continue to play an outsized role in food inflation," the governor said.

He also emphasised that normal monsoon may eventually lead to easing of price pressures in key food items.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X