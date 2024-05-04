  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

Students should focus on trust, character: Chandrasekaran

Students should focus on trust, character: Chandrasekaran
x
Highlights

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran on Friday urged graduating students at the IIT-Bombay to start thinking about contributing to the future of our...

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran on Friday urged graduating students at the IIT-Bombay to start thinking about contributing to the future of our society and nation.

Addressing the commencement event at the institute here, Chandrasekaran advised the students to focus on the mantras of building trust, character and having a purpose to have fulfilling careers and a life. “It’s better to start thinking (about) how you will contribute to the future of our society and our nation. Such a purpose will enrich your life and I guarantee you, will make it very, very fulfilling,” he said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X