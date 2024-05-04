Students should focus on trust, character: Chandrasekaran

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran on Friday urged graduating students at the IIT-Bombay to start thinking about contributing to the future of our society and nation.



Addressing the commencement event at the institute here, Chandrasekaran advised the students to focus on the mantras of building trust, character and having a purpose to have fulfilling careers and a life. “It’s better to start thinking (about) how you will contribute to the future of our society and our nation. Such a purpose will enrich your life and I guarantee you, will make it very, very fulfilling,” he said.