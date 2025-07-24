Students to Manage ₹20 Lakhs in Real Ad Budgets at AI-Powered 1-Year MBA in Digital Marketing by Digital Scholar

In a first-of-its-kind educational move, Digital Scholar has announced that students enrolled in its AI-powered MBA in Digital Marketing will gain hands-on experience managing ₹20 lakhs in live advertising budgets during the 12-month program. This innovative curriculum decision is part of the institute’s mission to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world execution — especially in today’s AI-driven marketing landscape.

While traditional marketing degrees have often leaned heavily on classroom theory and simulated projects, this bold move by Digital Scholar introduces a model where students don’t just learn about marketing strategy — they execute it, track results, optimize campaigns, and learn through direct performance.

Learning by Doing: Not Just a Degree, But Experience

The digital marketing MBA course is structured to train students in full-funnel campaign strategy, covering performance marketing, social media ads, marketing automation, and campaign attribution. The ₹20 lakhs in ad spend is allocated across multiple live projects where students work on real briefs, client accounts, and deliver measurable results — a unique feature very few programs globally offer.

This level of budget ownership helps students understand key industry metrics such as return on ad spend (ROAS), cost per acquisition (CPA), customer lifetime value (CLTV), and more. It also teaches students how to handle high-pressure campaign decision-making in a controlled learning environment — giving them a head-start in the workforce.

Rishi Jain, Co-Founder & CEO of Digital Scholar, explains, “We’re not preparing students for exams. We’re preparing them for the future of digital marketing, where AI, performance, and execution skills are non-negotiable. Managing real budgets is the fastest way to learn what truly works — and what doesn’t.”

Designed for the Modern Marketer

This master degree in digital marketing by Digital Scholar has been built in collaboration with Woolf University, a European institution that ensures international academic standards. The MBA is globally accredited and PhD-eligible, making it ideal for students seeking an online MBA degree in marketing with global mobility and local relevance.

The course is offered in both offline and online formats, making it accessible to students across India and even globally. The online MBA in digital marketing version mirrors the same rigor, mentor support, and placement guidance — ideal for working professionals or those seeking an online MBA marketing option.

In terms of structure, the curriculum is broken into five learning clusters:

●Business & Entrepreneurship

●Digital Marketing Strategy & Performance

●AI Tools, Prompt Engineering & Automation

●Analytics, Attribution & Retention

●Capstone Project, Personal Branding & Internship

Each module is led by experts from IITs, IIMs, and India’s top agencies. The faculty includes real practitioners — not just academics — who’ve led multi-crore campaigns and trained teams at LinkedIn, eBay, and Meta.

Internship, Portfolio, and Placements

In addition to campaign execution, students also complete a live internship with a brand or agency, build a full-stack personal portfolio, and receive support in placements or freelance career planning.

Digital Scholar has already placed 500+ students in companies such as Schbang, Hotstar, White Rivers Media, and various D2C brands. Students graduate with a personal website, certifications, and agency-level exposure that helps them stand out in job interviews and client pitches.

This online MBA in digital marketing also emphasizes individual growth through weekly assignments, mentor reviews, and project milestones — ensuring consistent skill building throughout the year.

Affordability and Value

One of the most common queries for aspirants looking at digital MBAs is around affordability. The MBA in Digital Marketing fees at Digital Scholar are designed to be competitive, especially considering the real-world exposure, global credentials, and placement guarantee that come with the program.

Compared to other MBA in Digital Marketing colleges, this program stands out not just for its AI-powered curriculum, but for its outcomes-first model — real campaigns, real budgets, and real brands.

Students who apply early are eligible for merit-based scholarships, with opportunities to reduce their financial burden by up to ₹3.5 lakhs. Additionally, flexible payment plans are offered to make the program more accessible for graduates and working professionals alike.

Admissions Now Open

Admissions are currently open for the upcoming intake at Digital Scholar’s Chennai and Mumbai campuses, along with the online MBA marketing format for remote learners.

If you’re looking to gain real-world experience, master AI tools, and build a career-ready portfolio — this may be India’s best MBA in Digital Marketing to consider.

Whether you're a graduate exploring next steps, a career switcher, or a freelancer looking to level up — Digital Scholar offers a path that’s not just educational, but transformational.