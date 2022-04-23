Sustainability is essential, says Sustain Kart co-founders

Visakhapatnam: The second session of BBBC by The Hans India had a blistering start as the dignitaries who attended got apparently engaged with the enthusiasts and eventually shared their experience, views and ideas with the young businessmen who were present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, Vijaya asked Kanthi Dutt, Co-Founder, Sustain Kart, about how he got this idea. This venture is run along with Shilpa Reddy. Kanthi Dutt responded saying that they started with chit chat show, and after a few days, they had a lot of viewers who were asking about sustainable products. They used to refer to Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa and Myntra. Soon they realised they needed authenticity. So, after launching the Sustain Kart, he learnt e-commerce and Tech; that's when the idea came into shape, and the business started growing.

Mr Vijaya also asked Shilpa Reddy, Co-Founder, Sustain Kart, why she joined the venture when she could have supported it; what was the motivation?

Shilpa shared that her journey started eight years back towards sustainability, and she felt that this was a platform where she could work on what she was doing on the social handles - Fitness, upcycling, recycling etc. We started a youtube channel in collaboration called sustainability with Shilpa Reddy. We were getting queries from the viewers about the products and decided to work together to help and show the right direction, Kanthi Dutt said.

The second day of has begun in Novotel Visakhapatnam on Saturday. The BBBC was launched on Friday by 'The Hans India' Chief Editor Ramu Sarma. The first day of the BBBC had a phenomenal response from the young businessmen and business enthusiast as they thronged Novotel to be a part of BBBC as many dignitaries too took part to share their views and ideas on ease of doing business. During all the three sessions, the dignitaries who attended the BBBC has appreciated The Hans India for organising such a unique conclave in Visakhapatnam, a city of destiny. Each speaker on the stage has appreciated The Hans India for coming up with such a unique conclave which will be helpful for young generation and enthusiast businessmen.

