Swaraj looks to expand its presence in Telangana, AP

Hyderabad: Mahindra's Swaraj division, a tractor maker,on Tuesday announced plans to expand its presence in the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The company started new campaign 'Josh Ka Raaz Mera Swaraj' for the customers.



The two States are progressive in agricultural production in the country and account for a major part of paddy production in the country. The agriculture policies by both the State governments are encouraging the farmers to do agriculture.

"Presently the company have 10 per cent of sales from the Telugu States and will increase its share further. There is robust increase in tractor sales after the lockdown and first segment to start operations in the country post the lockdown,"Harish Chavan, Chief Executive Office, Swaraj Division, told the media on Tuesday.

The good monsoons and increase in water level despite Covid has good demand for tractor sales in the country. The tractor sales will reach 8 lakh units in FY21 and growth rate of industry will be 20 per cent in the country, he added.