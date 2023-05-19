Live
- Uttar Pradesh temple bans entry for Muslims, introduces dress code for Hindus
- RLD emerges as major gainer in UP civic polls
- Dwarka Expressway will be completed very soon: Gadkari
- Supporters of Gehlot, Pilot exchange blows in Ajmer
- Rijiju removed, Meghwal new Law Minister
- Shepherd to CM’s post
- Siddaramaiah CM, DK Shivakumar Deputy
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 19th May 2023
- Peril or pain: Thoughts on cancel culture
- Wokeism: A Social Concern
Swiggy posts profit for first time in its history
Highlights
New Delhi: On-demand convenience platform Swiggy’s food delivery business has turned profitable, making it one of the very few global players in the sector to achieve such a feat in less than nine years since inception, company CEO and Co-founder Sriharsha Majety said on Thursday.
Bullish on India’s journey of eating out and food delivery, Majety, in a blogpost, said, Swiggy is “very sanguine about the growth potential over the next two decades” and would continue to drive further growth in food delivery.
