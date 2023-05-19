  • Menu
Swiggy posts profit for first time in its history

New Delhi: On-demand convenience platform Swiggy’s food delivery business has turned profitable, making it one of the very few global players in the sector to achieve such a feat in less than nine years since inception, company CEO and Co-founder Sriharsha Majety said on Thursday.

Bullish on India’s journey of eating out and food delivery, Majety, in a blogpost, said, Swiggy is “very sanguine about the growth potential over the next two decades” and would continue to drive further growth in food delivery.

