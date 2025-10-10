Live
Tata Capital IPO 2025: GMP, Allotment Status & Listing Date Explained
Get the latest update on Tata Capital IPO 2025 including GMP trends, allotment status, subscription details, and expected listing date.
Tata Capital had an IPO. Bidding took place from October 6 to 8, and allotment happened on October 9.
Shares will list on October 13. There was a huge demand for the IPO, and it was almost twice oversubscribed.
The grey market price started high at ₹30. Now it is about ₹3.
Expected listing price is ₹329.
This is just above the IPO price.
The IPO price was ₹310 to ₹326.
Tata Capital will raise over ₹15,000 crore.
Money will help the company grow.
No need to worry about the low grey market price as many believe the company will do well in the future.
If you applied, check your allotment online.
Shares list on October 13.
