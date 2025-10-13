Live
- IAF, UK CSG to hold joint exercise tomorrow
- Indian officials likely to visit US this week for trade talks
- Uttarakhand CM announces 2-day special Assembly session on state’s silver jubilee
- MapMyIndia Launches India’s First Live Traffic Signal Timer in Bengaluru
- Sensex, Nifty slip as global cues turn weak
- Sridhar Vembu Endorses Mappls, India’s Homegrown Alternative to Google Maps
- Ex-IAS Officer Kannan Gopinathan Joins Congress, Stands for Freedom of Speech
- U&i Launches Classy Series Powerbanks & Earbuds — Ideal Festive Gifts from Rs. 799
- Hyderabad Weather Update: Light Rain and Thunderstorm Alert Issued by IMD
- Kerala Lottery Samrudhi SM-24 Results 2025: MW 796935 Wins ₹1 Crore First Prize
Tata Capital IPO Listing Price, Key Risks & Investor Analysis | October 2025
Highlights
Tata Capital IPO lists at ₹330, 1.23% premium over issue price. Learn about IPO size, key risks including asset quality, credit rating, cybersecurity, and what investors should watch before investing.
Tata Capital is a big NBFC company in India. It recently started selling shares on the stock market. On October 13, the shares were listed at ₹330. This is 1.23% higher than the issue price of ₹326. Investors are watching closely to see what happens next.
Size and Structure of the IPO
- The Tata Capital IPO was very large. It was worth ₹15,511.87 crore in total.
- The company sold 21 crore new shares to raise ₹6,846 crore.
- Existing investors sold 26.58 crore shares worth ₹8,665.87 crore.
Risks Investors Should Know
Even though the IPO did well, there are some risks:
- Tata Capital bought Tata Motors Finance. This business has many bad loans (NPAs). If more customers don’t pay back, the company could lose money.
- Tata Capital’s credit rating matters. If it goes down, borrowing money will cost more. This can hurt the company.
- The company uses a lot of technology. It could face cyberattacks, like the one on Jaguar Land Rover recently. This is a danger for the business.
