Tata Capital IPO Listing Price, Key Risks & Investor Analysis | October 2025

Tata Capital IPO lists at ₹330, 1.23% premium over issue price. Learn about IPO size, key risks including asset quality, credit rating, cybersecurity, and what investors should watch before investing.

Tata Capital is a big NBFC company in India. It recently started selling shares on the stock market. On October 13, the shares were listed at ₹330. This is 1.23% higher than the issue price of ₹326. Investors are watching closely to see what happens next.

Size and Structure of the IPO

  • The Tata Capital IPO was very large. It was worth ₹15,511.87 crore in total.
  • The company sold 21 crore new shares to raise ₹6,846 crore.
  • Existing investors sold 26.58 crore shares worth ₹8,665.87 crore.

Risks Investors Should Know

Even though the IPO did well, there are some risks:

  1. Tata Capital bought Tata Motors Finance. This business has many bad loans (NPAs). If more customers don’t pay back, the company could lose money.
  2. Tata Capital’s credit rating matters. If it goes down, borrowing money will cost more. This can hurt the company.
  3. The company uses a lot of technology. It could face cyberattacks, like the one on Jaguar Land Rover recently. This is a danger for the business.
