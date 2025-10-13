Tata Capital IPO Listing Price, Key Risks & Investor Analysis | October 2025

Tata Capital is a big NBFC company in India. It recently started selling shares on the stock market. On October 13, the shares were listed at ₹330. This is 1.23% higher than the issue price of ₹326. Investors are watching closely to see what happens next.

Size and Structure of the IPO

The Tata Capital IPO was very large. It was worth ₹15,511.87 crore in total.

The company sold 21 crore new shares to raise ₹6,846 crore.

Existing investors sold 26.58 crore shares worth ₹8,665.87 crore.

Risks Investors Should Know

Even though the IPO did well, there are some risks: