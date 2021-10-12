TCS shares sink over 6% post Q2 results

New Delhi: Shares of Tata Consultancy Services on Monday tumbled over 6 per cent after the company's September quarter earnings missed market expectations.



The stock tanked 6.32 per cent to close at Rs 3,686.50 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it tumbled 6.99 per cent to Rs 3,660. On the NSE, the stock declined 6.29 per cent to close at Rs 3,687.95 a unit.

TCS' market valuation also eroded by Rs 92,032.4 crore to Rs 13,63,655.29 crore on the BSE. TCS was also the top loser in the Sensex and Nifty pack. In traded volume terms, 12.80 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 1.18 crore shares of the company changed hands on the NSE during the day.