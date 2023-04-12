Techno Paints setting up three new manufacturing plants

Hyderabad: City-based Techno Paints, which is into the manufacturing of paints, is setting up three more plants. These plants, which will come up at Visakhapatnam and Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh and Katny in Madhya Pradesh, will manufacture cement putty, textures, primers and emulsions.

"In the first phase, each plant will have an annual capacity of 30,000 metric tonnes. We are investing Rs. 46 crore on the new plants. We are raising the fund through debt. Banks are ready to provide funding", said Akuri Srinivas Reddy, Founder, Fortune Group which owns Techno Paints.

Techno Paints currently has three plants in Telangana and one in Andhra Pradesh, with a cumulative annual capacity of 2.50 Lakh metric tonnes.

Bags major project in Telangana

Techno Paints has recently bagged a major, prestigious project from the Telangana government. Under this, the company has taken up the painting works of 26,065 schools under Mana Ooru-Mana Badi and Mana Basti-Mana Badi project. So far, it has completed the painting works of over 2,200 schools. Established in 2001, Techno Paints has so far completed 960 corporate, government and other painting projects.