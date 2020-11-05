Telangana State to train students as cyber warriors

Hyderabad : After carving a niche for itself in the global IT industry, Telangana is poised to become a place for cyber warriors to resolve problems arising out of cyber security threats. Universities in Telangana, JNTU has already been providing, would take up courses on cyber security to train students as cyber warriors.

Further, the T-Hub will also support startups to develop products and services on cyber security. Telangana government has taken several initiatives to develop GenNext technologies in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic, said Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao.

Hyderabad Software Enterprises' Association (Hysea) organized its annual summit here on Thursday. The 28th edition of the Hysea event on 'Innovation Summit-2020' featured- conference, product expo and annual industry awards. The theme for this year's event was 'Surge Ahead: Win the New Normal'. The conference, exhibition and awards were in a organized in a hybrid (virtual + physical) mode.

Speaking on the occasion, KTR said: ""This is one industry in times of Covid-19 withstanding with the challenges and promoting hope for a brighter future. Telangana government is keen on training and promoting cyber warriors in the state to protect the industry and data from unforeseen cyber threats." VC Sajjanar, Cyberbad Police Commissioner, was facilitated for his services to IT industry as Covid-19 Nodal officer.

"We have a super cop Mr Sajjanar. We'll have train students as super cyber warriors as well. I thank Hysea and IT companies for donating Rs100 crore for medical infrastructure in Telangana amid coronavirus outbreak," added KTR.