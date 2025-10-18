The 10th Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup, world’s most prominent corporate golf tournament, returns to Mumbai on the 17th October 2025

Turkish Airlines, flying to more countries than any other airline, arrived in Mumbai at Willingdon Sports Club with the Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup on 17th October. Local high-profile figures and members of the business community attended the event.

Since its inception in 2013, the Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup now brings together over 10,000 players who compete against one another in more than 130 tournaments in 83 countries worldwide.

The event at Willingdon Sports Club was the 114th of 130 tournaments in this year’s Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup – with the local champions competing in the Grand Finals in Türkiye later this year. From a global total of 130, those that win will go through to the Grand Finals and have the chance to play at the Gloria Golf Club and stay at the Gloria Serenity Resort on the Turkish Golf Coast.

Representing Mumbai, Parsh Chokshi secured their champion position with 45 points, and Manoj Mayani was runner-up, while Rani Goenka came third.

The Closest to the Pin competition was won by Avijit Singh for the men and Rani Goenka for the women. The Gross award was won by Amish Jaitha with a score of 68.

Turkish Airlines General Manager in Mumbai, Fatih Karakoç said: “We thank all of our guests who made the Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup here in Mumbai a huge success. Once again, it was a thrilling tournament in the TAWGC series, congratulations to our winner, Parish Chokshi. We wish him the best of luck in Türkiye.”

All Turkish Airlines World Golf Cup finalists will fly to Türkiye with the comfort and luxury of the Turkish Airlines’ Business Class.