The Key Benefits of Using an IndusInd Bank FASTag

A reloadable FASTag from IndusInd Bank enables automatic, cashless deductions on toll booths, allowing customers to move swiftly without stopping for cash transactions. How? Read on to find out.

How FASTag Works

A FASTag works by the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology and comes linked to the user's prepaid wallet or bank account.

Once active, the tag is affixed to the vehicles' windscreen, allowing users to drive through a toll plaza without making any stopover for payments. Meanwhile, the applicable toll charges are directly deducted from the linked account, thus, facilitating smoother travel.

Key Benefits

Using an IndusInd Bank FASTag means minimal toll payment hassles while supporting the concerned authority to manage the highways more effectively. Fewer stoppages on the toll booths directly translate to less congestion, thus reducing pollutant emissions.

Moreover, the tag enables cashless payments, ensuring you do not have to carry around cash or look after toll receipts, especially when going on a long road journey. The IndusInd Bank tag users also enjoy occasional cashback and discounts on the toll payments.

Other key benefits of investing in a FASTag from IndusInd Bank include:

SMS Alerts

All the automatic toll deductions from your FASTag account are recorded. Each time your tag account is deducted, you will receive SMS alerts on your registered mobile number, along with alerts for low balances. As such, you can always keep a note on when to recharge your tag next.

Ease of Payment

Because the IndusInd Bank FASTag employs RFID technology, you can make toll payments directly from the linked prepaid account. Thus, eliminating the hassle of always carrying cash. The tag is affixed to the windscreen, allowing you to swiftly pay the toll fee without stopping to make a transaction.

Online Recharge/Top-Up Facility

Not only can you apply for FASTag Online, but also recharge/top-up your FASTag account online using payment modes like UPI, credit cards, debit cards, and Net Banking. The instant recharge facility is available 24x7.

Besides, once you make a transaction, you can access the linked account to extract the transaction details and balance usage. As such, the tag also helps you keep track of the toll spends.

Five Year Validity

IndusInd Bank's FASTag comes with a usability period of at least five years. Beyond that, you may need to replace the tag or buy a new one, if the tag's reading quality has depreciated. In such a case, you can issue a new tag from IndusInd Bank while continuing to use the same FASTag account for the replaced/new tag.

The Bottom Line

A FASTag from IndusInd Bank lets you enjoy smooth toll payments on the highways and FASTag lanes. Presently, commuters can use the tag across 750+ toll plazas countrywide, making it a highly convenient device for road travel.

Besides, IndusInd Bank houses a robust customer care service, allowing customers to raise complaints related to the tag by calling the helpline number 1860 210 8887. Because of such quality service, a FASTag from IndusInd Bank is undoubtedly a companion you need for the road.