Thomas Cook India & SOTC Travel launches luxury Arctic and Antarctica Cruises for Indian travellers

Targeting India's discerning travellers, Thomas Cook and its Group company SOTC Travel have introduced exclusive luxury cruise holidays to the polar extremes of the Arctic and Antarctic. The company says the cruises have been designed to offer spectacular landscapes and unparalleled experiences to ensure a journey of a lifetime. These 14-day cruise to Antarctic Peninsula and 17-day Arctic cruise are available at Attractive Prices.



Thomas Cook, India's leading integrated travel services company,

in a regulatory filing, today said, "Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel observe a growing demand for exclusive and immersive travel experiences – Launch luxury Arctic and Antarctica Cruises targeting India's discerning travellers".

The company says, travelling away from crowds, to destinations renowned for natural beauty while indulging in immersive experiences - has emerged as a key trend during the COVID-19 era. And, to tap into this growing demand, the two companies, Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel have introduced cruise holidays to Arctic and Antarctica offering breath-taking natural vistas, majestic wildlife, awe-inspiring and relatively untouched terrain with a glimpse into the lives of local cultures living in extreme environments.

Mr. Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head – Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. said, "The COVID lockdown period has resulted in an unprecedented surge in demand for bucket list destinations - away from crowds and combined with immersive experiences. Keeping this in mind, we are delighted to introduce luxury cruises to Arctic and Antarctica, targeted at India's discerning HNI-UHNI segment. Given that sailing the majestic seas of the Arctic and Antarctic regions are available only for a few months each year, this exclusive product has been launched well in advance - to enable our customers' avail of special early bird discounts to avail of a once in a lifetime holiday experience."

Each sailing offers a bucket list of un-matched experiences such as: crossing the Drake Passage and the Antarctic Convergence, a glimpse of the bustling penguin colonies in the South Shetland Islands and the Antarctic Peninsula, a visit to the home of the majestic Polar Bear in Watkins Fjord, etc. Onboard the Thomas Cook India and SOTC Arctic and Antarctic cruise holidays, customers are offered a luxurious experience on the Ponant Cruise or the MV Sea Spirit: a range of delectable international cuisines, entertainment and live shows, sports and leisure activities, spas, scenic views from the comfort of their private balcony, among others. Also, customers can opt for exciting activities from kayaking, camping, hiking or polar region photography.

Mr. Daniel D'souza, President & Country Head, Leisure, SOTC Travel said, "Luxury travel market offers significant growth potential with Indian travellers increasingly looking for exclusive and indulgent experiences. To cater to this set of expectations and preferences from the rising wave of luxury consumers, SOTC has introduced unique cruise voyages across Antarctica, Arctic & Greenland curated for those who seek the thrill of unchartered landscapes and unexplored destinations. At attractive pricing, our Arctic & Antarctica cruises offer exceptional experiences to delight India's discerning luxury travellers."

Assured Insured Secured

To ensure health and safety of customers, Thomas Cook India and SOTC have put together a holistic three-pronged customer confidence-building program in the form of the Assured-Insured-Secured Program that covers every aspect of physical safety as well as mental and financial security to give the customer complete peace of mind. The companies have launched several meaningful initiatives: a Doctor on Call 24x7 service in partnership with Apollo Clinics; India's first Safe Holiday Helpline, a free service offering expert guidance & assistance for safe holiday planning, visa assistance, country-specific updates, on-ground health and safety measures, health certification, etc. and seamless COVID-negative certification services via our tie-up with ICMR accredited labs.