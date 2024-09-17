Thrill Has a New Shape: Maruti Suzuki launches new campaign for FRONX Turbo

With a focus on spotlighting the thrill of driving, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), today unveiled the ‘Thrill Has a New Shape’ campaign for its dynamic FRONX Turbo. This campaign highlights the adrenaline rush that a turbo engine delivers, transforming every journey into an unforgettable adventure. Conceptualized to resonate with the young customers who are adventure seekers and driving enthusiasts, the campaign features a compelling narrative that brings to the fore the spirited driving offered by the FRONX Turbo.

Commenting on campaign, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The FRONX Turbo embodies innovation and the spirit of pushing boundaries to deliver a thrilling driving experience. With its powerful engine, stunning design, and engineering that speaks to the aspirations of modern drivers, it is a standout choice for customers seeking performance. We have tried to capture this with our ‘Thrill Has a New Shape’ campaign that lays emphasis on how FRONX Turbo symbolizes the thrill of driving. The genesis of this campaign stems from our persistent endeavor to cater to the evolving needs of our customers. It positions FRONX Turbo as a vehicle that doesn’t just meet expectations but exceeds them.”

At the core of the ‘Thrill Has a New Shape’ campaign is the idea of ‘Thrill’ – a sensation that resonates with the modern, adventurous Indian customers. The FRONX Turbo, with its responsive engine, agile handling, and optional paddle shifters, offers a drive that is both exhilarating and empowering.

This campaign will be rolled out across multiple platforms, including digital, social media, print media, and OOH advertising, ensuring widespread reach and engagement. Creative visuals, high-energy advertisements, and immersive content will be used to capture the essence of the Turbo engine’s thrill.

The campaign’s creative direction will focus on FRONX’s cutting-edge technology and the Turbo engine’s spirited performance, appealing to those looking for an exciting drive.

Launched in April 2023, the FRONX struck a chord with the customers, becoming India’s fastest passenger vehicle to achieve 1 lakh sales milestone since launch*, in just 10 months. The contribution of FRONX Turbo to this is considerable, appealing to those who seek a dynamic ride. It is powered by the 1.0 litre K-Series Boosterjet petrol engine featuring Progressive Smart Hybrid technology for performance enthusiasts. Offered with the option of a 5-speed Manual and a 6-speed AT with paddle shifters for an increased driving pleasure. The FRONX Turbo offers an impressive blend of performance with fuel efficiency, returning claimed fuel economy of 21.5 km/l with manual transmission and 20.01 km/l with the automatic gearbox.

