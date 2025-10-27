Tide simplifies everyday commute for SMEs with NCMC-enabled expense card

Tide, India’s leading financial management platform for SMEs, has added National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) support to its RuPay-powered Expense Card, helping small businesses and freelancers to tap, travel, and transact with a single card. Tide members can now pay for metro, bus, toll, and parking in major Indian cities while managing invoices, reimbursements, and expenses seamlessly in the Tide app.

Backed by the Government of India, the NCMC integration allows users to pay for public transit and business-related travel using one card. This eliminates the need to carry multiple travel cards or switch between payment apps. With top-ups available through the Tide app in real-time, members can instantly recharge their cards, check balances, and enjoy faster, queue-free access at transit gates.

The integration is designed to help entrepreneurs, freelancers, and small business teams constantly on the move. Bringing together NCMC’s interoperable travel payment system with Tide’s business expense management features means users can manage their travel and business spending in one secure place. This also complements Tide’s existing suite of financial tools, enabling SMEs to manage payments, invoices, and expenses in one unified platform.

Commenting on the launch, Kumar Shekhar, Deputy Country Manager, Tide in India, said, “Our goal has always been to make business spending simple. With the integration of NCMC support, we’re taking a big step toward enabling seamless travel and business expense management. Our members can now use a single solution to easily tap into transit, tolls, and public transport, while ensuring their business spending is captured, categorised, and reconciled in real time. This is not just an upgrade, it's a game-changing way of how business owners can travel, manage expenses and cash flow across India’s diverse mobility landscape.”

The introduction of NCMC support follows Tide’s ongoing efforts to expand its product portfolio and deliver integrated business management solutions tailored to India’s small businesses. By offering payments, invoicing, Udyam and GST registration, government scheme discovery, bill payments, and fixed deposits, Tide is strengthening its role as a one-stop business management platform for entrepreneurs.

Since launching in late 2022, India has become Tide’s fastest-growing market, now serving over 800,000 SMEs in just over 2.5 years. Indian SMEs represent the majority of Tide’s 1.6 million global member base. Tide's mission is to save SMEs time and money so they can get back to doing what they love. Tide’s integrated platform is simple, intuitive, and a digital-first product that is easy to set-up in real-time.

Tide offers RuPay-powered Expense Cards in partnership with Transcorp (an RBI regulated PPI issuer).