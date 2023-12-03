Time to tap water as fuel to meet energy needs

Today, the world needs more energy than ever before. This growing demand means that we need a more-sustainable supply and generation system, one that can meet these demands, whilst also addressing CO2 emissions and the overall impact of energy generation on the environment.



One possible solution is hydrogen, which has the potential to deliver lower-carbon, efficient, and affordable energy at scale. However, it is expensive to transport.

So how can we make it commercially viable to deliver this lower-carbon energy around the world?

Global water as fuel market: The market revenue is expected to increase to $23.3 bn in 2032 from $3.4 bn in 2022, and register revenue CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period (2023 to 2032).

Hydrogen is the most abundant element in the universe, and it can play an essential role in tomorrow’s energy mix — from fueling cars, trains, trucks and ships to generating electricity and powering industry.

Water as a fuel holds promise as a clean and renewable energy source, primarily through hydrogen production via water electrolysis. This involves splitting water molecules into hydrogen and oxygen using electricity. Such programs focus on developing efficient electrolysis techniques, often leveraging renewable energy sources such as solar and wind to power the process sustainably.

Currently, the majority of the world’s industrial hydrogen is derived from natural gas (methane) and is used for fertilizers, as well as by iron, steel and space industries. However, the traditional method of extracting hydrogen from natural gas also creates around 10 tonnes of CO2 for every tonne of hydrogen produced. It is therefore an urgent need to find a means to produce a less carbon intensive alternative.

Blue hydrogen is produced by reforming natural gas through the steam methane reforming (SMR) process, and then capturing the CO2 emissions created by this process. The captured carbon can then be utilized or stored forming a part of our vision for a circular carbon economy — where carbon itself is considered a resource to be captured, reused, and recycled.

Currently, technology can successfully convert around 80-85% of the energy of the hydrocarbon into hydrogen fuel, and then use a range of innovative technologies to utilize the captured CO2 including injecting it into the oil reservoirs for enhanced oil recovery.

Producing blue hydrogen was only half of the solution. The next problem is on how to affordably store and deliver this potentially-revolutionary fuel to where it was needed.

Hydrogen is a very small and light molecule, meaning the element’s ‘natural’ form is a gas. As a gas, it can be liquified but that requires keeping it at a temperature of -254°C, which makes it very difficult and expensive to transport — particularly over long distances. The solution lies in converting the hydrogen into a chemical compound, which is already widely traded around the world: ammonia.

Compared to hydrogen, liquified ammonia is far more convenient, practical and cost-effective to transport, in terms of both the required temperature and pressure conditions.

Once the blue ammonia reaches its destination, it can be used directly as a fuel for gas turbines for lower-carbon power generation or be converted back into blue hydrogen.

Water as a fuel holds promise as a clean and renewable energy source, primarily through hydrogen production via water electrolysis. This involves splitting water molecules into hydrogen and oxygen using electricity. Such programs focus on developing efficient electrolysis techniques, often leveraging renewable energy sources such as solar and wind to power the process sustainably.

These initiatives offer a pathway to decarbonize various sectors, from transportation to industry. Cutting-edge technologies like Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) and alkaline electrolyzers enhance efficiency and scalability. Also, advancements in photo-electrochemical and biological processes are being explored.

Market solutions span on-site hydrogen generation, fuel cells for power production, and hydrogen-based transportation, and these offer promise of a greener energy landscape.

The global water as fuel market has been rapidly registering inclining revenue growth, driven by increasing focus on clean and green energy sources and technologies. Water electrolysis for hydrogen production is at the forefront in this arena, and the technology is expected to continue to drive innovation and revenues ahead.

Rising consumption of hydrogen in industries such as transportation and power generation is also supporting market growth. Services in the market include advanced electrolyzer installations, on-site hydrogen production, and fuel cell deployment. Technological advancements in PEM and alkaline electrolyzers enhance efficiency. Government initiatives for green hydrogen production can further support market growth, as adoption offers advantages of reduced carbon emissions and energy independence.