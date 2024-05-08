CPM candidate promises to become voice of Mangalagiri people

Mangalagiri/Kunchanapalli: CPM candidate Jonna Sivasankar Rao appealed to the voters of Mangalagiri to elect him to take up their problems in the Assembly since the people’s welfare is the agenda of the CPM.

Along with the leaders of the Congress and the CPM, Sankar Rao conducted election campaign at Kunchanapalli in the limits of Mangalagiri Tadepalli Municipal Corporation on Tuesday appealing to the people to vote for CPM party symbol Hammer, Sickle and Star.

Addressing the people during the electioneering, he recalled that it was the Communists who have been fighting for the welfare of the people whether they are in power or not. He said that the people should think of the type of leader they want.

The CPM leader recalled that it was the Left parties who have been fighting on behalf of the farmers, tenant farmers, agriculture labourers and the poor people. He came down heavily on the Modi administration for handing over the country to the corporate houses during the last ten years of its rule.

Electoral bonds issue revealed the true colours of the BJP which had been claiming that they would provide corruption-free administration, he pointed out.

The INDIA bloc was formed with all the secular parties including the Congress, Left parties and others to rescue the country from Modi who had been selling the country to the corporate houses.

He appealed to the people to vote for CPM candidate for the Assembly constituency and the Guntur Parliamentary constituency candidate and CPI candidate Jangala Ajay Kumar in the forthcoming general elections.

Mangalagiri Congress leader Sk Salim appealed to people to drive out Narendra Modi. He said that the Congress party was committed for the special category status to Andhra Pradesh and it will implement si x guarantees in true spirit.

CPM leaders Epuri Gopala Rao, K Nalinikanth, Dontireddy Venkata Reddy, B Mutyala Rao, Jada Raj Kumar, Ammisetti Ranga Rao, Kaja Venkateswara Rao, Palle Krishna Congress leader Pathan Subhani, Battul Samson, Ammisetti Rama Rao, Ammisetti Subba Rao, Amara Umamaheswara Rao,B Gopi Reddy and others participated. Earlier, Kapu Sangham leader Y Hanumanta Rao garlanded the candidates and welcomed them.