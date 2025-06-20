  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Business

Top Fixed Deposit Rates to Watch After RBI Repo Rate Cuts!

Banks offering up to 7.5% interest rates on Fixed Deposits to Senior Citizens
x

Banks offering up to 7.5% interest rates on Fixed Deposits to Senior Citizens

Highlights

RBI slashed repo rates, and banks followed by lowering FD interest rates. Find out which banks still offer the best fixed deposit returns for regular and senior citizens in 2025.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently cut the repo rate. Because of this, banks lowered their fixed deposit (FD) interest rates. FDs are a safe way to save money. To earn more, check and compare the latest FD rates.

HDFC Bank offers 6.60% interest for regular customers. Senior citizens get 7.10% for deposits of 15 to 21 months. For one year, rates are 6.25% and 6.75% respectively.

ICICI Bank gives 6.60% for regular customers. Seniors get 7.10% for deposits of 2 to 5 years.

Kotak Mahindra Bank offers 6.60% for deposits from about 1 year to 2 years.

Federal Bank pays 6.85% to regular customers. Seniors get 7.35% for 444-day deposits.

Punjab National Bank (PNB) offers 6.70% for regular customers. Seniors get 7.20% for 390-day deposits.

Union Bank of India gives 6.85% to regular customers. Seniors get 7.35% for 456-day deposits.

State Bank of India (SBI) offers 6.45% for 2 to 3 years. Seniors get 6.95%.

Rates were updated in June 2025. Always check the latest rates before investing.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick