Turkish Airlines Resumes Flights to Misrata, Libya’s Third Largest City

Turkish Airlines has resumed its Misrata flights, as its third destination in Libya, following Tripoli and Benghazi. The national flag carrier, which suspended flights to Misrata in January 2015, has now resumed operations and currently serves 62 destinations across the African continent. Misrata flights will be operated with B737-78D aircraft three times a week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Commenting on the launch of Misrata flights, Turkish Airlines SVP Sales (Region II) Mahmut Yayla said: “As Turkish Airlines, we are glad to once again fulfill our mission of connecting continents, this time in Misrata, Libya’s third largest city with which we share deep historical ties. As the flag carrier of Türkiye, we will continue to take steps to meet the increased travel demand as Africa experiences economic growth. In line with evolving market conditions and rising demand, we will keep diversifying Africa’s gateways to the world.”

Scheduled Flight Times:

FLIGHT NO START DAYS DEPARTURE ARRIVAL TK 1145 02.09.2025 Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday IST 11:30 14:25 MRA TK 1146 02.09.2025 Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday MRA 16:25 19:15 IST

*All times are local.

Turkish Airlines guests who purchase tickets by 9 September 2025, can travel from Istanbul to Misrata starting from USD 349, and from Misrata to Istanbul starting from USD 249, valid for journeys until 30 November 2025. Promotional fares are based on Turkish Airlines’ official website and may vary at sales offices and travel agencies.

Located on the Mediterranean coast in northwestern Libya, Misrata is the country’s third largest city and one of its most developed centers of industry and commerce. The Port of Misrata is among the most important maritime transport hubs in North Africa.

