Live
- GST overhaul to directly benefit Indian automotive sector: Industry players
- GST reforms set stage for sustained consumption, stronger equity market trajectory
- Matiullah Khan and Simranjeet Singh added to UAE’s squad for Asia Cup
- Coinbase Leverages AI to Write 40% of Its Code, CEO Emphasizes Responsible Use
- SC declines to release Kashmiri separatist leader on interim bail in terror funding case
- AP Cabinet Announces Universal Health Policy and New Medical Colleges
- Netflix Expands ‘Moments’ Feature, Letting Users Share Any Scene
- Fruit Juice vs Coconut Water: Which One Supports Weight Loss Better?
- GHMC Launches Pilot Project to Clean Stormwater Drains Using Robots
- KC Valley Phase II to be Completed by December: CM Siddaramaiah
Turkish Airlines Resumes Flights to Misrata, Libya’s Third Largest City
Turkish Airlines has resumed its Misrata flights, as its third destination in Libya, following Tripoli and Benghazi. The national flag carrier, which suspended flights to Misrata in January 2015
Turkish Airlines has resumed its Misrata flights, as its third destination in Libya, following Tripoli and Benghazi. The national flag carrier, which suspended flights to Misrata in January 2015, has now resumed operations and currently serves 62 destinations across the African continent. Misrata flights will be operated with B737-78D aircraft three times a week, on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.
Commenting on the launch of Misrata flights, Turkish Airlines SVP Sales (Region II) Mahmut Yayla said: “As Turkish Airlines, we are glad to once again fulfill our mission of connecting continents, this time in Misrata, Libya’s third largest city with which we share deep historical ties. As the flag carrier of Türkiye, we will continue to take steps to meet the increased travel demand as Africa experiences economic growth. In line with evolving market conditions and rising demand, we will keep diversifying Africa’s gateways to the world.”
Scheduled Flight Times:
FLIGHT NO
START
DAYS
DEPARTURE
ARRIVAL
TK 1145
02.09.2025
Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday
IST
11:30
14:25
MRA
TK 1146
02.09.2025
Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday
MRA
16:25
19:15
IST
*All times are local.
Turkish Airlines guests who purchase tickets by 9 September 2025, can travel from Istanbul to Misrata starting from USD 349, and from Misrata to Istanbul starting from USD 249, valid for journeys until 30 November 2025. Promotional fares are based on Turkish Airlines’ official website and may vary at sales offices and travel agencies.
Located on the Mediterranean coast in northwestern Libya, Misrata is the country’s third largest city and one of its most developed centers of industry and commerce. The Port of Misrata is among the most important maritime transport hubs in North Africa.
For more detailed information on Turkish Airlines and its flight schedules, please visit www.turkishairlines.com, call the Contact Center at +90 444 0 849, or visit sales offices.