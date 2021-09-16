  • Menu
UBI bags Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar

Rajkiran Rai G receiving award from Home Minister Amit Shah
Union Bank of India won five awards for excellent implementation of official language Hindi under different categories of Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar.

Hyderabad: Union Bank of India won five awards for excellent implementation of official language Hindi under different categories of Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar. Rajkiran Rai G, MD&CEO of the bank received the award on the hands of Home Minister Amit Shah at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi late on Tuesday.

The bank bagged third prize for 2020-21 in Nationalised Bank Category and its e-Corporation Bank got first prize for 2019-20 'C' region in the same category. It received second prize for House magazine 'Union Srijan' for 2018-19, and its e-Andhra Bank got second prize for House Magazine 'Rajbhasha Sarita' for the same year. Town Official language Implementation committee (TOLIC) of Vishakhapatnam e-Andhra Bank bagged second prize for 2019-20.

