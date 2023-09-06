Unclaimed deposits more than Rs 1 lakh crore

Mumbai: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday asked banks and other financial institutions to ensure that their customers must update nominees to help resolve the problem of unclaimed money in future. “I want the banking system, the financial ecosystem including the mutual funds, stock markets to keep in mind that when someone deals with his (customer’s) money, the organisations will have to think about the future and ensure that customers nominate their heirs, give the name and address,” Sitharaman said speaking at the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) here. According to a report, the banking system alone has more than Rs 35,000 crore of unclaimed deposits, while the overall quantum of the unclaimed money is said to be more than Rs 1 lakh crore.



The Reserve Bank on August 17 launched a centralised web portal UDGAM (Unclaimed Deposits - Gateway to Access information) to help people search and claim unclaimed deposits.