Uppal emerges as a new residential hub in East Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Uppal, located in East Hyderabad, has emerged as a new residential hub in the city. In proximity to the mainstream areas, it has acquired a lot of traction in recent days for its infrastructural development, which created a boom in real estate.

Situated at 700 metres from the closest metro station (Blue Line), and 28 kilometres from the Rajiv Gandhi international airport, it enjoys good connectivity to various parts of the city through NH 163, and Inner Ring Road. NSL Arena SEZ, Mindspace Pocharam, and Infosys SEZ are major office developments located in this area. Kendriya Vidyalaya, Osmania University, Krishna Multispeciality Hospital, and Aditya Hospital are major social infrastructure located here.

Major retail infra consists of DSL Virtue Mall and Sree Hemadurga Mall, and others.

There are several hospitals, restaurants, schools, and other infrastructure which is attracting the middle and upper middle-class residents of the city to purchase flats/villas and independent houses.

Speaking to The Hans India, Prakash, Vishwasamsar Infra Pvt Ltd, said, "The real estate is very impressive in Uppal locality, and purchase of properties in this locality now is highly profitable in future. As of now, most of the properties available in this locality are above one crore now." In Uppal, one square yard is nearly one lakh within the GHMC limits, and mostly with regard to apartments, 1 square feet is nearly Rs 6,000 to 12-13,000, he added.

The average cost of 1 BHK, 2 BHK, and 3 BHK is Rs 25 lakh, Rs 50 lakh, and Rs 88 lakh, respectively.

Speaking to The Hans India, Bheema Nayak, Sree Siddi Vinayaka Property Developers said, "The property prices are very impressive. Most importantly, the area is very well connected to other districts of Telangana, such as Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Warangal and others.

There are several projects that are coming up within the HMDA limits and mostly one square yard within this area is ranging between 90,000 to 1,00,000. Within the 100 kilometres stretch, there are several realty infra projects that will be coming up in this locality."

The eased connectivity, social infrastructure, affordability, and future potential for the investors Uppal locality offers every advantage that one caters to. In the coming days, the Inner Ring Road project will become a breakthrough in this area for most of the residents in the city.