Urban Company IPO GMP Jumps 35% | Listing Gain Likely 34%

Highlights
Urban Company IPO opens on September 10 with a grey market premium of 35%, signaling a potential listing gain of 34%. Check IPO price band, allotment, and key details.
Urban Company’s IPO is opening on September 10, and its shares are already trading high in the grey market. The grey market premium (GMP) is around 35%, which means a listing gain of about 34%.
The company has set a price range of Rs 98–103 per share for its ₹1,900 crore IPO, giving it a valuation of nearly ₹14,790 crore. The IPO will be open for subscription from September 10 to 12, and anchor investors can bid on September 9.
Important Points:
- Urban Company runs over 12,000 small local markets in cities.
- Since 2014, it has done over 97 million service orders in India.
- It earns money from service fees, selling tools and products, and direct product sales.
Risks:
- The company has had losses before and may not make profits soon.
- Bad service or complaints can hurt the business.
- There is strong competition from other service providers.
- Growing quickly and going international brings extra challenges and risks.
Timeline:
- Share allotment: September 15
- Listing on BSE and NSE: September 17
