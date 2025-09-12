  • Menu
Urban Company IPO Subscribed 13.3 Times; GMP at ₹40, Allotment Likely by Sept 13

Urban Company IPO Subscribed 13.3 Times; GMP at ₹40, Allotment Likely by Sept 13
Urban Company IPO Subscribed 13.3 Times; GMP at ₹40, Allotment Likely by Sept 13

Urban Company IPO closes on 12 Sept 2025 with huge demand, subscribed 13.3 times. GMP at ₹40 signals 38% listing gains. Allotment likely on Sept 13–15, listing on Sept 17.

SEO Urban Company’s IPO opened on 10 September 2025 and will close on 12 September. The price band is ₹98–₹103 per share, and the company aims to raise ₹1,900 crore.

The IPO has received a huge response, subscribed 13.30 times by the third day. Retail investors subscribed 22.18 times, and NIIs 30.76 times.

In the grey market, shares are trading at a ₹40 premium, hinting at a 38% listing gain. While some experts recommend subscribing for long-term growth, others warn about high valuations and low margins.

The IPO allotment is expected by 13–15 September, with a likely listing on 17 September 2025.

