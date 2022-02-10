V-Mart Retail Q3FY22 Results: Profit rose 19.30% YoY to Rs 57.11 crore

V-Mart Retail Ltd today reported a 19.30 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in the consolidated profit at Rs 57.11 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021. The company's profit stood at Rs 47.87 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The value fashion and lifestyle products retailer's revenue from operations grew 47.23 per cent YoY to Rs 692.01 crore in the reported quarter against Rs 470.01 crore in October to December period a year ago.

The company's EBITDA stood at Rs 135.31 crore in the December 2021 quarter, which was 30.33% higher than Rs 103.82 crore posted last year.

Total expenses were at Rs 618.24 crore as against Rs 406.58 crore a year ago.

Shares of V-Mart Retail on Thursday settled at Rs 3,694.15 apiece on BSE, up 0.38 per cent from the previous close.