Vestige Introduces DewGarden Fly Sanitary Napkin - Empowering Women to ‘Fly with Confidence’

Vestige Marketing Pvt. Ltd., one of India’s leading home-grown direct selling companies, proudly announces the launch of DewGarden Fly sanitary napkin, a revolutionary addition to its women hygiene category. With the empowering campaign tagline “Fly with Confidence”, the brand aims to redefine period care—enabling women to embrace every day of the month with comfort, freedom, and self-assurance.

DewGarden Fly has been thoughtfully designed for today’s dynamic woman—whether she’s leading from the front, chasing new adventures, or simply taking time to recharge. Its advanced features, including a cottony-soft top layer, 360° leak-lock technology, and breathable design, deliver exceptional protection and all-day comfort—ensuring women never have to pause their passions or compromise their potential. Because your body, your rhythm, and your freedom should never be dictated by your period.

“At Vestige, we don’t just sell products—we solve problems and build possibilities”, said Gautam Bali, Managing Director and Founder, Vestige Marketing Pvt. Ltd. “Our goal has always been to empower individuals, especially women, by support, and opportunities to grow. With DewGarden Fly, we’re proud to introduce a product that reflects our deep understanding of women’s evolving needs. Today’s woman seeks more than hygiene, she seeks confidence and comfort. As a direct selling company with a strong network of women entrepreneurs, we stay closely connected to real consumer insights and continuously innovate to stay ahead. ‘Fly with Confidence’ is not just a campaign – it’s our way of championing women to live freely and fearlessly, both in health and in ambition.”

Designed for women aged 14 to 49 and trusted by mothers, caregivers, and informed buyers, DewGarden Fly resonates with a new generation of consumers who are health-conscious, brand-aware, and uncompromising in their approach to self-care. Its skin-friendly materials and secure, breathable fit support an active and balanced lifestyle, making it an effortless addition to every woman’s daily routine.

With DewGarden Fly, Vestige further strengthens its commitment to empowering women — not just through high-quality women hygiene products, but by creating an ecosystem where women feel confident to lead, explore, and live life on their own terms. This launch marks another significant step in Vestige’s journey of championing wellness, driving innovation, and enabling inclusive growth, ensuring that every woman, at every stage of life, can truly fly with confidence.