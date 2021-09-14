Vijaya Diagnostic to debut on the Indian Bourses today

Vijaya Diagnostic Center IPO Listing: The shares of the Vijaya Diagnostic Centre will debut at the Indian bourses today, i.e., September 14, 2021. The Rs 1,895 crore initial public offering (IPO) of the diagnostic chain was entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 35.69 million shares by the existing shareholders and promoters including Dr S Surenranath Reddy, Karakoram and Kedaara Capital Alternative Investment Fund - Kedaara Capital AIF I.



Vijaya Diagnostic Center will not receive any IPO proceeds as the primary market issue was purely an offer for sale.



The Rs 1,895 crore initial public offering (IPO), which was open for subscription from September 1 to 3, 2021, was subscribed 4.54 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed 13.07 times, while HNI and retail portions were subscribed 1.32 times and 1.09 times, respectively. The shares were sold in the price band of Rs 522-531 a share. The share allotment of the IPO was made on September 8, 2021.



ICICI Securities, Edelweiss Financial Services and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book-running lead managers (BRLMs) for the IPO, whereas KFintech is the registrar to the issue.



Vijaya Diagnostic Centre (VDC) is India's largest comprehensive diagnostic network with over 80 state-of-the-art centres spread across 13 cities. Vijaya Diagnostic Centre has a qualified team of over 2200 professionals consisting of some of the country's top radiologists, pathologists and healthcare professionals.



Dr Lal Path Labs and Metropolis Healthcare are among Vijaya Diagnostic Centre's listed peers in India.

