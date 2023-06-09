  • Menu
Vistara to hire 1,000 people this fiscal

Istanbul: Full service carrier Vistara expects to add a total of 10 planes as well as hire more than 1,000 people in the current financial year and...

Istanbul: Full service carrier Vistara expects to add a total of 10 planes as well as hire more than 1,000 people in the current financial year and has shelved plans to fly to the US, according to a top executive. Currently, Vistara, which is set to be merged with Air India, has a fleet of 61 aircraft and a staff strength of over 5,200. During an interaction here this week, Vistara CEO ok said there has been a ready pool of talent, especially pilots and cabin crew members, with the collapse of Go First. "Just like Air India and IndiGo, we also recruited them. We wanted to make sure that we took the right number, right people.”

