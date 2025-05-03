Live
- Unhealthy lifestyles may be ageing your heart too fast
- Altman and Musk Battle to Build the Ultimate ‘Everything App’
- K'taka cops arrest 8 in Hindu activist's murder case; Anti-Communal Task Force to be formed
- CM Dhami meets delegation from Nepal’s Sudurpashchim province
- IIT Madras launches 2 indigenously developed silicon photonics products
- PM Modi, Angolan Prez Lourenco discuss deepening ties, Global South collaboration
- Mamata Banerjee will get zero in 2026 polls, says Amit Malviya
- After banning imports, India now bars Pakistani ships from entering its ports
- Army must take credit for future action on Pahalgam
- Firing by Pak Army for 8th straight day
vivo unveils Y19 5G
vivo, smartphone brand has on Friday introduced the vivo Y19 5G, a feature-rich addition to the Y-Series line-up. The smartphone stands out with...
vivo, smartphone brand has on Friday introduced the vivo Y19 5G, a feature-rich addition to the Y-Series line-up. The smartphone stands out with Rainbow Crystal Texture and metallic matte finish, a powerful 5500 mAh BlueVolt Battery designed for extended endurance, and AI-powered camera capabilities that simplify capturing moments. Built to handle daily challenges, it comes with IP64 dust and water resistance, making it a reliable companion.
The model is priced at Rs10,499 (inclusive of taxes) for the 4 GB + 64 GB variant, Rs11,499 (inclusive of taxes) for the 4 GB + 128 GB variant, and Rs12,999 (inclusive of taxes) for the 6 GB+128 GB variant. The smartphone is available across Flipkart, the vivo India e-store, and all partner retail stores. To make the purchase more exciting, consumers can avail of several offers:
The model features a metallic matte frame paired with the unique Rainbow Crystal Texture, offering a blend of modern and classic design. Available in Titanium Silver, which reflects a sleek, technological elegance, and Majestic Green, inspired by the tranquil strength of jade and deep black hues, the phone delivers a refined and premium look.