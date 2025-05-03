vivo unveils Y19 5G

vivo, smartphone brand has on Friday introduced the vivo Y19 5G, a feature-rich addition to the Y-Series line-up. The smartphone stands out with Rainbow Crystal Texture and metallic matte finish, a powerful 5500 mAh BlueVolt Battery designed for extended endurance, and AI-powered camera capabilities that simplify capturing moments. Built to handle daily challenges, it comes with IP64 dust and water resistance, making it a reliable companion.

The model is priced at Rs10,499 (inclusive of taxes) for the 4 GB + 64 GB variant, Rs11,499 (inclusive of taxes) for the 4 GB + 128 GB variant, and Rs12,999 (inclusive of taxes) for the 6 GB+128 GB variant. The smartphone is available across Flipkart, the vivo India e-store, and all partner retail stores. To make the purchase more exciting, consumers can avail of several offers:

The model features a metallic matte frame paired with the unique Rainbow Crystal Texture, offering a blend of modern and classic design. Available in Titanium Silver, which reflects a sleek, technological elegance, and Majestic Green, inspired by the tranquil strength of jade and deep black hues, the phone delivers a refined and premium look.